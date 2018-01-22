LatAm refining rebound to shuffle flows

Flattening or recovering refining rates in Latin America will shift global fuel flows to increase European exports to the US east coast, according to Energy Aspects head of oil products research Robert Campbell.

The outlook will have refiners looking for service company partners to provide storage in Mexico to efficiently supply the country without risking long-term investments, Campbell said today at the Argus Americas Motor Fuels Summit in Houston, Texas.

Mexican and South American refineries should improve rates after several years of decline, backing out some of the US gasoline and diesel that had filled those markets amid reliability struggles, Campbell said. Brazil, in particular, should be able to restore refining rates to supply its gasoline demand.

“The US Gulf coast is going to have a surplus that is probably going to have to be placed in markets like west Africa,” he said.

That would put US refiners in more competition with European refiners, in turn pushing more products into the US Atlantic coast, he said.

The disconnect may also not last. Years of low investment in Latin American refineries will make it difficult for the facilities to catch up and supply more complex, lower sulfur fuels increasingly demanded on the world market. Planned reductions to the sulfur content of marine fuel in January 2020 will also remove the market for easier to produce, higher sulfur fuels.

A lack of available storage complicated US supply of those fuels to Mexico. Without storage tanks, rail or marine deliveries may face costly unloading delays. Low stockpiles also make it difficult for retailers to risk shifting business away from state-controlled oil firm Pemex, which still controls the most robust logistics assets equipped to deal with outages.

But major investors have not wanted to bet on a 20- to 30-year return on infrastructure investments. Major fuel companies instead continue to look for service companies to take on that cost for a fee, Campbell said.

Source: Argus