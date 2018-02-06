MacGregor completes acquisition of Rapp Marine

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has completed the acquisition of Rapp Marine Group (RMG) to strengthen its offering for the fishery and research vessel segment. MacGregor announced to acquire Rapp Marine in December 2017 for an enterprise value of approximately EUR 16 million.

“With MacGregor’s Triplex deck handling portfolio we already today have a very strong position in the fishery and research vessel segment and the addition of Rapp Marine’s team members and technologies further strengthens our position,” states Høye Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor. “We look forward to a smooth integration into MacGregor family to serve our existing and new customers with innovative and well-supported offering,” Høye Høyesen continues.

“Our team is happy to join MacGregor. Customers can benefit from the wider portfolio of safe and efficient equipment from one provider to their specific vessels,” says Terje Arnesen, who leads the fishery and research business within Advanced Offshore Solutions at MacGregor.

RMG employs about 120 people with main locations in Norway, the USA and United Kingdom.

Source: MacGregor