Malaysia Petronas gets its first term LNG supply deal with India

Malaysia’s Petronas has signed its first term LNG contract for supplies to India, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Under the sales and purchase agreement signed January 24, Petronas has agreed to supply an undisclosed volume of LNG to Dubai-based H-Energy Mideast DMCC, or HEMD.

“[The agreement is] in line with Petronas’ growth strategy to expand its LNG supply and help meet rising demand for clean and reliable energy in the fourth-fastest-growing economy in the world,” Petronas LNG CEO and Managing Director Ezhar Yazid Jaafar said.

H-Energy January 30 signed another agreement with “K” Line of Japan for the construction of an LNG re-gasification terminal in India’s West Bengal. The facility is expected to start commercial operations by 2020.

These deals are part of Petronas’ long-term strategy of expanding its portfolio into emerging markets and across the LNG value chain through joint venture partnerships.

The strategy is in response to uncertainty over contract extension and demand growth among its legacy customers in Japan, where the oil and gas company has long-term contracts involving almost 15 million mt of LNG — half its annual output — with 18 power and gas utilities.

