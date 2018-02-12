Malta with largest merchant shipping register in Europe

The Minster for Transport and Infrastructure, Ian Borg said that over the last few years the merchant shipping register has increased by 8%, reaching a total of 75 million gross tonnes, which has led to Malta strengthening its position as one of the largest registers in Europe and the sixth in the world.

During a news conference in which details were given of the Malta Maritime Summit to be held this October, he said that over a period of five years there was an increase of 2,000 ships flying under the Maltese flag. Apart from these ships, there has also been an increase in the registration of super yachts which over the last few years has grown by 19.5%.

Dr Borg pointed out that last December, the European Commission approved the Maltese scheme to impose a tax on tonnage, which the Minister said was an important step which will lead to greater future success because it gives peace of mind to ships which are registered in Malta.

John Gauci Maistre, a promotor of the Malta Maritime Summit said that the summit which will take place between 1 – 5 October will give an exclusive opportunity to more influential people in the international maritime sector to meet and discuss the maritime policy of the EU and its global impact. He explained that the summit was organized for the first time in 2016 and will be addressing issues such as logistics, automation, pollution, digitalization and the effects of Brexit.

Source: TVM