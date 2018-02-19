Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited receives first parcel of US crude

Recent News

  

19/02/2018

State’s only refiner – Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) received its first cargo of US crude. The crude tanker MT Maran Poseidon carrying 1 million barrels of Southern Green Canyon crude (1,41,000 MT) arrived at New Mangalore Port for unloading its cargo to MRPL tanks.

H Kumar, managing director, MRPL said MRPL purchased its first cargo of Southern Green Canyon high Sulphur crude from USA for the first time, in order to diversify its crude sourcing.
Source: TNN

