MANSA ups ante at Mumbai Port to improve desired draft levels

Trade bodies have upped their ante over the subdued action by Mumbai Port Trust to improve desired draught levels.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Conservator, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), Mumbai and Nhava Sheva Ship Agents Association said, “Though there were clear-cut orders from the Chairman, MbPT that draft survey /soundings should be taken within three days after carrying out dredging, there seems to be no prompt compliance. The Ship-Agent members of MANSA feel absolutely let down and desperate, since the designed /desired draughts are not achieved despite continued dredging for the past two / three months.”

Also the bed leveler was apparently not deployed thereby the unevenness still remained at the bottom and patches continues to exist below bed, the letter said.

Earlier in November, shipping lines had expressed their apprehensions over calling at Mumbai port following reduced draught levels making their position vulnerable while berthing.

It was feared that decline in draught levels would lead to bunching of deep draught vessels increasing their turn around and waiting time at the Port. As per the data shared then, the draught levels had dropped to as low as 5.3 metres at some berths compared to the minimum desired levels of 9.1 metres.

The issue pertains to the berths inside and outside at harbor wall, BPS/BPX as well as Indira Dock Channels where draught levels have fallen much below desired levels.

Established in 1977, Mumbai and Nhava-Sheva Ship-Agents Association – (MANSA) gives a powerful voice to the grievance of ship agents and address their issues to enhance working and business environment besides good relationships with the port authorities and port administration. Though the name indicates Mumbai and Nhava Sheva, the members of MANSA account for 85% of the cargo handled at all ports across the country.

Source: Mumbai and Nhava-Sheva Ship-Agents Association – (MANSA)