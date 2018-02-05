Marine fuel supplier Australian Bunker Suppliers to begin Cartagena operations

Marine fuel supplier Australian Bunker Suppliers will expand its physical operations to Cartagena, Colombia, in conjunction with its partner Bunker One Americas, the company said in a statement.

Australian Bunker Suppliers currently supplies bunkers in the port of Buenaventura, Colombia.

“This will be a continuation of the great business relationship and success that both companies have in Buenaventura, and have decided to move on with this new venture in Cartagena, Colombia,” the release said.

Information on the types of marine fuels was not provided. Marine fuel grades in Cartagena have seen an uptick since the beginning of the year. S&P Global Platts assessed IFO 380 in Cartagena up $1 Thursday at $454/mt ex-wharf, the highest level in over three years.

The uptick marked the fourth consecutive increase for the week and the marker has gained $34, or 8%, since the start of the year. The assessment is the highest level since November 19, 2014, when it was $472.50/mt.

Source: Platts