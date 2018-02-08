Marine shippers ride wave of Chinese iron ore and coal imports

Marine shipping is showing signs of a recovery following two years of its worst performance, buoyed by a surge in high-grade iron ore and coal imports by China to meet the country’s toughened environmental restrictions.

“We can finally see a glimmer of hope,” said Koichi Muto, president of the Japanese Shipowners’ Association, during a gathering in early January. Muto is also chairman of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

After sinking to historic lows between 2015 and 2016, the marine shipping market began a modest rebound in 2017.

Last year’s average for the benchmark Baltic Dry Index rose about 70% on the year to 1145, the highest in four years. Bulk carriers of iron ore and coal performed particularly well.

Underlying the recovery is China’s stricter environmental regulations. A senior official at a major Japanese marine shipping company last year was informed by an executive of a Chinese steelmaker about a policy change to address environmental issues that has producers “using high-grade imported iron ore and coal to make steel.”

China is expanding production of iron using high-quality materials from Australia and other countries — not its cheaper, inferior grades — contributing to an increase in demand for bulk carriers.

Nippon Yusen President Tadaaki Naito said that global trade volume will continue growing in 2018 and beyond “mainly in Asia,” a view widely shared by industry officials.

Demand for container vessels transporting a wide range of commodities, such as daily necessities, food and precision machinery, is also picking up.

The number of container vessels cargo bound for North America from Asia soared for the ninth month running through November 2017.

In early 2017, Naito feared that world trade growth falling below economic growth — a phenomenon known as “slow trade” — would become the new normal. However, the International Monetary Fund projects that the growth in world trade in 2017 surpassed the economic growth rate for the first time in three years.

But it is not all clear sailing from here. The focus now is on whether bulk carriers and container vessels can raise rates to offset the expected cost increases caused by tighter regulations.

In 2020, restrictions limiting sulfur oxide emissions from ships will be implemented, forcing the industry to use low-sulfur fuel or install equipment to decrease sulfur emissions. Regulations governing ballast water will also become stricter.

Source: Nikkei