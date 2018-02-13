MARPOL Annex V revisions to enter into force 1 March 2018

Members are referred to the club’s web alert dated 3 November 2016 (here) on the outcome of the 70th session of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 70) concerning amendments to MARPOL Annex V.

By way of a reminder, the main amendments to MARPOL Annex V which will enter into force on 1 March 2018 concern the declaration of cargo residues and ships’ garbage record books.

Cargo residues

Solid bulk cargoes (other than grain) must be classified in accordance with the 2012 Guidelines for the implementation of MARPOL Annex V, Resolution MEPC.219 (63), as amended in 2017 by the MEPC 71, and a declaration provided by the shipper as to whether or not they are harmful to the marine environment.

Garbage Record Book

A new form of Garbage Record Book has been introduced which is divided into two parts. Part I is applicable to all ships and covers various substances including plastics, food, domestic and operational waste, cooking oil and incinerator ashes. Part II is only required by ships carrying solid bulk cargoes and covers cargo residues that are both harmful and non-harmful to the marine environment.

The format of the record book has changed to specify whether a discharge was by way of incineration, discharge into the sea or discharge to a reception facility. Specific data about the discharge operation must also be entered.

Annex V of MARPOL is mandatory for all ships. Members should ensure compliance prior to 1 March 2018 in order to avoid potentially substantial penalties for breaches. Members should also be aware cover for MARPOL fines is discretionary and will only be reimbursed by the club in exceptional circumstances.​

Source: The Standard Club