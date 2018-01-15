MAS Chief: Disinflationary Effects Of Globalization Unlikely To Persist Longer

The disinflationary effects of globalization may not persist for much longer, Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said Monday.

With populist measures, it is unlikely the trend will continue at the same pace, he said at the UBS Wealth Insights Conference.

However, the banker noted that technological change may still have some legs to run and its disinflationary effects may persist for a while longer.

Further, he said monetary policy tightening has always been a tricky business fraught with risk.

Source: RTT News