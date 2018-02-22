MCTC Appoints Catering Manager to Head Up New Catering Management Services

Leading catering training provider MCTC has appointed Stephen Storey to head up its new Catering Management services working with vessels in the procurement of catering provisions.

MCTC, based in Limassol, Cyprus, trains catering crews from all over the world in all types of cuisine, through onboard distance coaching and onshore programmes at its training establishment in Makati, The Philippines.

As part of its flagship Catering Competency Development Programme, MCTC now offers Catering Management as a value-added service, after being asked by its clientele.

Through its Catering Management arm, MCTC works with vessels to co-ordinate the supply and delivery of all its catering provisions, as well as provide vessels with all the necessary administrative support, consumption analysis reports and statistics. The team of purchasing consultants works with the culinary training consultants to deliver bespoke training, based on the provisions the vessel has.

Mr Storey joined MCTC to manage the day-to-day operations of all onboard catering-related services that MCTC offers to its clients.

He said: “MCTC has built up a solid reputation as a trusted and knowledgeable training provider, and a personal consultant of its clients.

“Taking into consideration our clients’ valuable feedback, we decided it was time for us to include. as part of our Catering Competency Development Programme, Catering Management, as a value-added service. We have been offering this service for more than a year now with great success.

“This ties in very well with the training element of our company as both departments work together as one, offering onboard catering personnel the knowhow through training, as well as providing full guidance and support every step of the way. This ranges from the stores management, requisition and supply of provisions, to menu planning, preparation and execution of the menu.”

Mr Storey has 18 years’ experience in the maritime industry, having worked out at sea and over 10 years working with large ship management companies where he managed the catering needs of various types of merchant fleet vessels, passenger vessels, offshore and remote site locations.

Managing Director of MCTC, Christian Ioannou said: “Stephen is a much-welcomed asset to this company. With his many years of experience in the maritime industry and in particular the catering management sector, he is well placed to lead our Catering Management Service, which joins together all the dots between training and ordering provisions for catering employees.”

Source: MCTC