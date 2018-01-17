Med Crude-Urals stable as traders await more February loading dates

Urals crude differentials were little changed Wednesday as traders waited to see more loading dates from the February lifting plan to spur some spot tenders, trade sources said.

Weak refining margins weighed on the market, they said. Complex oil plants cracking Urals in the Mediterranean stood to make a profit of $1.24 a barrel over the last five days, down from $2.05 a barrel over 15 days and $5.18 over the last year, a Reuters model showed.

In the Platts window, Unipec offered 140,000 tonnes of Urals ex-Novorossiisk for Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 loading at minus $0.70 a barrel, but there was no interest.

Oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended due to a storm, which is expected to be over by January 22, Russia’s pipeline monopoly Tansneft said on Wednesday.

There were no bids and offers for Urals in northwest Europe, or for Azeri BTC and CPC Blend on Wednesday.

For Urals crude seaborne cargoes primary allocations in January 2018, according to trading sources, as of January 17, click on –

Azerbaijan produced 38.78 million tonnes of crude oil in 2017, a decline of 5.5 percent from 2016 levels, the country’s statistics committee said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin. Editing by Jane Merriman)