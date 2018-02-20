Med trade loses momentum

Recent News

  

20/02/2018

After a blistering start to 2017, Asia to Mediterranean trade slowed in the final three months of the year.

Following bumper growth in the second and third quarters, box traffic from Asia to the Mediterranean finished last year with a bit of a whimper. Shipments in the fourth quarter rose by only 1% year-on-year as a decent performance in the East Med region was effectively wiped out by a sudden slump to West Med imports.

Asian exports to the East Med increased by 5% in the fourth quarter, only about half the year-on-year rates that were achieved in the two previous quarters, according to the latest data release from Container Trade Statistics. However, while there was still growth in East Med, the West Med trade went into reverse, falling by 3.4% to register the first decrease in nine quarters.
Source: Drewry

