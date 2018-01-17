MedAssist.Online and EC-MT participate in the Green Award scheme

Two new incentive providers focusing on the provision of the best medical care possible in remote locations have entered the Green Award scheme. MedAssist.Online and EC-MT (Emergency Control – Maritime Training) will offer their services to Green Award certified ships at a 10% discount.

Green Award certifies ships that show excellent results when audited for quality, safety and environmental performance. What makes certified ships stand out is that Green Award applies a holistic approach as its requirements cover aspects related to management ashore, equipment maintenance, emissions and human factor, amongst many other areas. Corporate social responsibility in the shipping industry is one of the main principles Green Award promotes. People are one of the three key elements of CSR. Wellbeing of the crew is a high priority within the Green Award program.

EC-MT and MedAssist.Online provide training for and support delivery of medical care in remote locations, such as onboard ships.

EC-MT offers mandatory Medical Care and Medical First Aid training for seafarers in accordance to international standards (STCW 2010). EC-MT provides Medical Doctors as trainers, a major distinction in the market. Courses run every week, there is always availability, and no cancellation. Certified by the ILT – NL045 and ISO 9001: 2008 certified.

MedAssist.Online provides digital solutions to support the provision of medical care, when there is no doctor around. The “heart app” provides a hospital quality 12-lead ECG on a tablet, for interpretation by doctors remotely. The vital medical skills app supports medical intervention. It uses HD photo and video to instruct in detail – step by step – how to prepare for and carry out medical procedures safely and successfully.

Vice-Chairman of Green Award, Mr Peter Mollema together with Jan Fransen, Executive Director of the Green Award foundation have visited MedAssist.Online and EC-MT to formally welcome them and hand over a Green Award plaque.

All Green Award certified companies and ships (inland and sea) will receive a 10% saving on any training provided by ECMT. All Green Award certified ships (inland and sea) will receive a 10% discount on 5 year licenses for the Heart app or Skills app.

Source: Green Award Foundation