Middle East seen with heavy crude, product surplus post-2020: analyst

Middle Eastern refineries which have been developed to process heavy or sour crudes and produce heavier products will be left with a huge surplus of product in a post-2020 world, Director of Crude Oil and Refined Products at Resource Economist Ehsan Ul-Haq told attendees at S&P Global Platts annual Middle Distillates Conference in Antwerp.

Ul-Haq said that the Middle East will be left with too much heavy and sour supply following the 2020 implementation of the International Maritime Organization’s sulfur cap for marine fuels. “If they’d invested in 0.5% production, that would have helped but come 2020, there will be so much heavy surplus of both crude and dirty products” Ul-Haq said.

Upgrades in some parts of the Middle East were being affected by a number of issues. In Iran, sanctions continue to hold projects back and security concerns were having the same effect in Iraq.

Despite this view, the program of refinery upgrades and developments in the Middle East remained extensive and large in scale.

Unlike in much of the rest of the world, refinery development in the Middle East enjoys a significant degree of government subsidy and support.

The total announced regional downstream investments in the next five years is around $130 billion, according to Ul-Haq. This includes Saudi Arabia’s 400,000 b/d Jazan refinery with expected costs at around $15 billion; Kuwait’s 615,000 b/d Al-Zour with costs at around $18 billion and Oman’s 230,000 b/d Duqm refinery which is set to cost around $10 billion.

With the increasing capacity, Ul-Haq expected the most of the product to make its way to Europe. “US is exporting more and more to Latin America, the flow to Europe is decreasing. Russian diesel exports are not increasing at much rate. The Middle East will capture more of the European market.

In the long run, a lot of it will depend on Russian’s ability to upgrade and meet the new specifications but on the whole, exports from Russia will not be enough to make up for the loss from the US,” Ul-Haq concluded.

Source: Platts