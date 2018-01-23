Milaha Acquires its Largest Container Vessel

Milaha, a Qatar-based maritime and logistics conglomerate, has acquired its largest container vessel to date, Majd, a 3,768 TEU vessel.

The new vessel will be one of the 17 container vessels that the group operates, and is part of the ongoing expansion of the group’s overall fleet. Milaha currently fully owns and operates a fleet of over 80 vessels, including LNG and product tankers, offshore support vessels, container and bulk vessels, among other vessel categories.

Commenting on the new acquisition, Milaha’s President and CEO Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai said: “We are pleased to add Majd to our growing fleet in the few coming weeks. The new vessel is part of our strategy to optimize our container shipping network with larger tonnage to meet increasing customer demand for capacity and cost efficiency in a highly competitive market. Majd will be phased into our existing network and will gradually replace smaller tonnage.”

Majd was built by STX Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. in South Korea, and has a length overall (LOA) of 246.87 m and a deadweight of 44,985 metric tonnes.

Source: Milaha