MOL Announces Full Acquisition and Name Change of Seafarers Manning Company in Europe Aiming to Enhance Stable Supply of Top-quality Seafarers for LNG Carriers and Tankers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) yesterday announced that MOL acquired 100% of the issued shares of Azalea Maritime B.V. on December 21st, 2017. And Azalea Maritime B.V. changed its name to “MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V.” on January 1st, 2018.

MOL will enhance providing top-quality seafarers for MOL-operated LNG carriers and tankers and continue to aim to become a world leader in safe operation.

MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V. as a manning company, will continue to support MOL safe operation, while inheriting Azalea Maritime’s accumulated experience with European seafarers and know-how of the manning business.

Outline of New Company

Name : MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V.

Representative : Toshitsugu Nozawa

Address : Alexander Bellstraat 16, 3261 LX Oud Beijerland, The Netherlands

TEL : +31-186-890-300

(No change in address or telephone)

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.