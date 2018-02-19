Morgan Stanley Raises Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) Price Target to $7.00

Gener8 Maritime Inc logoGener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gener8 Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime (NYSE GNRT) opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.13, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Gener8 Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Gener8 Maritime had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gener8 Maritime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gener8 Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat