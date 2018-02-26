MR Tankers Market is stronger and rising right now

A look at VV trade data shows that ton mile demand for MR tankers is increasing, which in turn has supported returns in an otherwise brutal market environment for owners. US crude oil production has allowed US refiners cheap access to crude oil, which has encouraged higher throughputs over the past several years. The discount for US domestic crude is constantly in flux, but the trend of rising production should structurally support full utilisation of most US based refineries. With US demand for products rising only modestly, most of these additional barrels are exported, which benefits clean product tankers.

US exports now account for about 25% of global ton mile demand for MR tankers. There was a hiccup following hurricane damage in the fall of 2017, but ton mile demand creation shot to a new peak by the end of January 2018. Much of the additional demand is being created in Latin America, which now accounts for far more ton mile demand than the shipments to Europe, the historical backhaul for US product exports.

March and April are seasonally sensitive rate windows for MR tankers, and the trend overall in February has been closer to the five-year average than at the same time last year. Annual spring refinery turnarounds in March and April correlate with this rate sensitive window, and rates should see a fundamental boost again in the weeks ahead. Underlying trade flows continue to boost the overall outlook for the MR market as ton mile demand continues to climb higher.



