MSC, ONE, Hapag-Lloyd and HMM enter into a new vessel sharing agreement

A liner consortium has been agreed between Hapag-Lloyd, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Japanese joint venture Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) to connect Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan with the west coast of Mexico, Central America and South America.

The new service offerings will start from 1 April 2018.​

Source: The Standard Club