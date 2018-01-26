MSI upgrades online valuations service to deliver fast and simple forecast data

Maritime Strategies International has unveiled significant upgrades to Forecast Marine eValuator (FMV), its unique online asset valuation and forecasting service. Together the changes make it easier and faster to generate high level asset forecasts while also offering enterprise level users the opportunity to access comprehensive data in their preferred format.

New to the MSI website is an Indicative Value Range (IVR) assessment underpinned by MSI’s FMV model, which provides detailed forecasts for marine and offshore asset values, earnings and operating costs. Prior to committing to FMV data, a timeseries forecast or certificated current value, MSI website visitors can generate a free IVR estimate for their vessels.

The IVR calculator is integrated to a global vessel database meaning that users can simply enter a vessel name to receive an assessment of value for the current quarter with key characteristics included.

“FMV has proven the need for a tool that can provide forecast data on main shipping market indicators and continues to be popular with clients and one-off users,” says Dr Adam Kent, Director of MSI. “The integration of the vessel database and the market snapshot provided by IVR are powerful enhancements in functionality and usability that will help to expand the reach of FMV to a wider audience.”

The global fleet database is also now integrated to the full scale FMV service, enabling users to populate vessel characteristics from a vessel name or IMO number. Using the database as a reference, MSI uses its own proprietary methodology to calculate forecast asset value, operating costs and earnings on a quarter by quarter basis.

“The launch of the IVR marks the start of a programme of enhancements to FMV and an increasing focus on providing fast and accurate forecasts for values and cashflows to the market at a point when interest in key shipping metrics is intense,” adds Dr Kent. “IVR provides a useful shop window to the increased volume of second hand sales we are likely to see this year, with the breadth of FMV data providing the perfect tool for a fuller scope of analysis.”

MSI has also added new levels functionality to the FMV service designed to meet client needs for enhanced functionality, reporting and integration.

FMV Portfolio Analysis features a ‘Plug-In’ to Microsoft Excel that allows FMV clients to quickly and easily aggregate current quarter values and forecasted cash flows from a batch download of vessels through FMV.

For premium users FMV timeseries data is extended back to 2000 and FMV Premium delivers 5, 10, 15 and 20-year-old benchmark vessel prices in addition to standard value, earnings and operating cost outputs.

Finally, FMV output can now be embedded directly into client internal market risk and credit risk systems through an API, eliminating the need to access FMV data through the FMV web application.

Source: Maritime Strategies International