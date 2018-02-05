Myanmar accedes to the Bunkers Convention

On 19 January 2018, Myanmar acceded to the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (‘Bunkers Convention’).

The Bunkers Convention has been in force internationally since November 2008 and was adopted under the auspices of the International Maritime Organisation to ensure adequate, prompt and effective compensation for those who suffer damage caused by spills of oil carried as fuel in ships’ bunkers.

The territorial jurisdiction for damage compensation extends to territorial seas and exclusive economic zones.

Myanmar’s ratification brings the number of states to accede to the treaty to 87, representing about 92.5% of the world’s merchant fleet tonnage.​

Source: The Standard Club