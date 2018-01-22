Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks – Update on Portugal and Sweden

The club refers to its recent circulars and web alerts, on the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks (‘the Nairobi Convention’) which came into force on 14 April 2015.

Portugal

The club has received information through the International Group (IG) that the Nairobi Convention will enter into force for Portugal on 19 January 2018.

From this date those members with ships flying the Portuguese flag will be able to obtain a Nairobi Convention certificate from the Portuguese authorities.

Sweden

The club has received information through the IG that the Nairobi Convention will enter into force for Sweden on 3 February 2018.

From this date those members with ships flying the Swedish flag will be able to obtain a Nairobi Convention certificate from the Swedish authorities.

Source: The Standard Club