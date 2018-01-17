Name Change of Two “K” Line Group Ship Management Subsidiaries

Recent News

  

As of April 1, 2018, Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd. and “K” Line Ship Management Co., Ltd., both of which are “K” Line Group ship management subsidiaries, will change their names to “K” Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd. and “K” Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd., respectively. Utilizing the many years of extensive expertise of these two ship management companies in their respective fields, the entire “K” Line Group is committed to continuously provide even higher quality and more reliable and safer ocean transport services.

Outline of the company

Company name   Taiyo Nippon Kisen Co., Ltd.
Company name (new)    “K” Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd.
Address of head office    2-3, Kaigan-Dori 2 Chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe 650-0024, Japan
 President    Shunichi Arisaka
Offices    3 domestic and 8 overseas offices in 7 countries
Types of managing vessel    Car carriers, Dry bulk carriers
Capital    400 million Japanese Yen
Share holder    Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%
Company name    “K” Line Ship Management Co., Ltd.
Company name (new)    “K” Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd.
Address of head office   1-1, Uchisaiwaicho 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011, Japan
 President    Toshikazu Saito
Offices    1 domestic and 5 overseas offices in 4 countries
Types of managing vessel    Tankers, LPG carriers, LNG carriers
(※ Containerships and Chemical Tankers are managed by Singapore subsidiary.)
Capital   75 million Japanese Yen
Share holder    Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

