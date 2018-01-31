Nanowrinkles In The Sea: How An Experiment In Sydney Harbor Could Help Reduce Global CO2 Emissions

Swimming in waters frequented by bull sharks is not usually part of the job description for a nanotechnologist. Yet, in July and August of 2017 something quite unusual took place in Sydney Harbor. Over the course of seven weeks, along a shark net in Watson’s Bay, researchers from the University of Sydney conducted a critical field test of a new nanoscale technology that, if successful, could help solve a very, very big problem: marine biofouling.

“Biofouling is a very large term, it includes any adhesion of contaminants onto surfaces,” says Associate Professor Chiara Neto of the University of Sydney Nano Institute. “Here specifically, we are focusing on fouling by marine organisms and marine bacteria on immersed structures.”

The buildup of marine organisms on the hulls of ships increases hydrodynamic drag, leading to increased fuel consumption and, by extension, increased carbon emissions.

Neto explains that marine biofouling also has “devastating effects” on wild fishery aquaculture through its impact on immersed infrastructure, and can lead to the spread of disease in these aquacultures as well as the spread of invasive marine species.

For around 40 years the biocide tributyltin (TBT) had been used in paint on ship hulls as an effective antifouling measure, but the environmental cost of TBT was far too high. TBT ultimately leaks out of the paint, contaminates surrounding seawater and poisons a wide variety of marine organisms. Over the last few decades TBT has been banned in most countries and the search for a non-toxic approach has been underway.

One promising solution is inspired, curiously enough, by a carnivorous plant found in the tropics of Southeast Asia and Oceania, and the islands off the Eastern coast of Africa.

For an insect, the Nepenthes pitcher plant may appear an innocent place to explore, but it’s deceptively treacherous. When even the slightest amount of water is present, say from a recent rain, the plant’s rim becomes extremely slippery. Any ant unlucky enough to wander across it will aquaplane right into a syrupy digestive liquid at the bottom of the pitcher.

This is quite an accomplishment on the plant’s behalf given that ants are famed for their ability to stick to smooth surfaces, even upside down, thanks to tiny hair-like claws on their feet. Moreover, their footpads secrete a fine layer of an oily adhesive liquid which, through surface tension, helps them form a vacuum with each foothold, like tiny suction cups. But in a marvelous nexus of evolution and fluid physics, the pitcher plant uses this against them.

The rim has a unique microstructure comprising a multitude of thin, closely-aligned, waxy flakes. Through capillary forces, these flakes are able to trap a thin film of water. When the ants’ oily footpads touch the water, there’s no suction. The fluids slide against one another and the ants fall.

Harvard University researcher Professor Joanna Aizenberg and her team at the Wyss Institute have pioneered the development of smooth surfaces bioinspired by the pitcher plant. They’ve designed surfaces named SLIPs (Slippery Liquid Infused Porous Surfaces), that trap water and other fluids so that unwanted substances aquaplane away. SLIPS are proving useful in repelling a variety things such as blood, oil, food spills, bacteria, algae, insects, dust and even ice.

Marine biofouling poses a unique challenge to such non-slip surfaces, though. First of all, it’s not a fine layer of water you want to trap, because the marine biofouling process can easily begin on a surface covered in water. A fine layer of oil, however, will do the trick. The challenge is to design a surface that can trap a fine layer of oil in such a way that it won’t be lost to shear forces associated with ocean travel.

Neto was inspired by the pitcher plant microstructure, but to attain the right balance of capillary forces and oil-surface interaction she wanted to go much smaller. For this, she and her team created Teflon nanowrinkles.

So, how exactly does one make nanowrinkles, much less ones made out of Teflon?

“It’s very similar to what happens to us when we age,” explains Neto. Our skin acts as a relatively rigid surface covering a layer of collagen, which is soft by comparison. Over time, collagen shrinks, causing wrinkles to form in the skin.

For nanowrinkles, it’s essentially the same process: a rigid layer on top of a shrinkable substrate. But here, the rigid layer is a sheet of Teflon just 100 nanometers thick, and the shrinkable substrate is one of those surprises that totally make sense when you think about it.

Remember Shrinky Dinks? Well, basically that: a thin sheet of polystyrene, which is all Shrinky Dinks really are. In this instance the researchers used a polystyrene sheet called Polyshrink.

When heated, the Polyshrink layer decreases in size by up to 20%, which creates uniform Teflon nanowrinkles over a large area.

When a tiny amount of non-toxic silicon oil is added to this surface, capillary forces and nanoscale forces allow it to form a thin film that proved extremely tenacious in laboratory tests.

“We were quite surprised to find to see that our surfaces are so robust so that they retain liquid upon very aggressive shearing in the lab.”

But she wanted to know how it would fair out in the field, which is where the shark nets in Sydney Harbor come in.

Watson’s Bay is one of the most eastern bays in Sydney Harbor before the open sea. Somewhat protected, the waves here aren’t as wild as the pounding surf on the jagged sandstone cliffs gracing the coastline, nevertheless the waves still roll in to the bay, and become severe in wild weather. All the while, tidal currents ebb and flow. Watson’s Bay is popular place for beach goers and bull sharks alike, thus the shark nets to keep them nicely separated.

Positioned as they are, some distance away from the beach and able to stay submerged and undisturbed for long periods of time, the shark nets were the perfect location to carry out the field test. And so, into the water nanotechnologists went (on safe side of the shark net, I presume) to attach their experimental surfaces and controls. Seven weeks later the researchers retrieved the surfaces to see what had happened.

Again, they were pleasantly surprised. The Teflon-Polyshrink nanowrinkles infused with silicon oil exhibited profoundly less biofouling than controls. It was also evident that the nanowrinkles were effective with a very small amount of silicon oil (around one microliter per centimeter of surface) which remained intact after seven weeks of exposure to sheer forces in seawater.

Neto is happy with the outcome.

“It’s pointing in the right direction for real world applications,” she says.

Next on the horizon is the horizon itself. That is to say, she would like to see how the nanowrinkles fare on a long haul journey. She anticipates that reduced biofouling will reduce drag on the ship, leading to improved fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions. She also says the silicon oil itself should help reduce friction by replacing an interaction between a solid (hull) and a liquid (water) with an interaction between two liquids (oil and water). It’s a slick combination, as any ant wandering across the rim of a pitcher plant might tell you.

Source: Forbes