Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Net Loss of $3.7 million on Revenues of $43.3 million

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the “Company”) (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Highlights

Generated revenue of $43.3 million and net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Increase in vessel operating days by 18% in the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year.

“The chemical tanker market began to show signs of improvement in the fourth quarter led by stronger demand in the chemical sector and tightening in the MR product tanker market,” said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. “With our fleet fully delivered, we are pleased to have generated sequential increases in revenues and operating income and believe we are well positioned as fleet growth for larger vessels begins to slow and chemical tanker demand continues to increase.”

Fleet Update

All of the Company’s vessels are deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools, except for one vessel, which is commercially managed by Navig8 Group and has been employed on a time-charter out since December 2017. The Company’s fleet is composed of:

Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea (“A-Class vessels”), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.

Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers (“T-Class vessels”) built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (“STX”), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin (“V-Class vessels”). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, “S-Class vessels”). Seven S-Class vessels are deployed in the Stainless8 pool, and one S-Class vessel is commercially managed by Navig8 Group outside of the Stainless8 pool and has been employed on a time-charter out since December 2017.

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2017

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $43.3 million, compared to revenue of $33.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended December 31, 2017 increased by 453 to 2,921 compared to the same time period in the prior year.

The TCE1 rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2017, were $14,885, $15,619, $17,084 and $15,070 per day, respectively. The A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels earned $13,928, $13,959, $14,849 and $15,404 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 32 vessels operating during the three months ended December 31, 2017, out of which 31 vessels operate in pools, from which they derive TCE revenue, and one vessel is commercially managed by Navig8 Group outside of the pools and has been employed on a time-charter out since December 2017.

Vessel operating expenses were $20.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of $4.6 million from the three months ended December 31, 2016, when the Company had only taken delivery of 28 vessels compared to 32 vessels at December 31, 2017. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $6,208 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2017, which is $515 higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Source: Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.