Navios Maritime: Frangou Pleased with 2017 Results, as Group Expands Fleet to Exploit Improved Freight Market Conditions

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with the results of the full year and fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year, we reported revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $463.0 million and $126.8 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter, we reported revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $128.5 million and $46.7 million, respectively. Rates for dry bulk vessels have improved materially, and in Q4 2017 we began to enjoy the effects of healthier charter markets.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “We are expanding our fleet capacity and creating market exposure at an opportune time. During the past nine months, we added nine younger vessels (eight kamsarmaxes and one cape) and sold two older vessels, thereby increasing fleet capacity and improving the average age of our fleet by 11%. We did this using modest capex, as we chartered in the kamsarmaxes, three with favorable purchase options. Also, our chartering strategy created market exposure for 73% of our 22,684 available days in 2018.”

HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Fleet update – Renewal and Expansion

Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 72 vessels totaling 7.3 million dwt, of which 39 are owned and 33 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the “Core Fleet”). The fleet consists of 21 Capesize, 31 Panamax, 18 Ultra Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.7 years, basis fully delivered fleet.

Navios Holdings agreed to charter-in eight Panamax vessels, five of which under long term time charters and three of which under bareboat charters with purchase options. In January 2018, Navios Holdings took delivery of the first vessel. The remaining seven vessels are expected to be delivered at various dates though the first quarter of 2020.

In February 2018, Navios Holdings acquired Navios Equator Prosper, a 2000 built 171,191 dwt vessel, previously a chartered-in vessel, for an acquisition price of $10.0 million.

Following the above transactions, Navios Holdings has increased its fleet capacity by 11% and decreased the average fleet age, basis fully delivered fleet, by 11%. In addition, 70% of the chartered-in fleet has purchase options.

As of February 12, 2018, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 65.2% of available days for 2018, out of which 27.0% on fixed rate and 38.2% on index or profit sharing. The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels for 2018 is $12,952.

The above figures do not include the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment.

Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleet of Navios Logistics.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”)

On February 13, 2018, Navios Partners announced that it has agreed with investors to sell approximately 18.4 million common units for an aggregate of approximately $35.0 million in a registered direct offering at $1.90 per common unit, which includes the sale of approximately $5.0 million of common units to Navios Holdings. The offering is expected to close on or about February 21, 2018. Following the closing of this offering, Navios Holdings will hold a 20.2% interest in Navios Partners, including the 2% general partnership interest.

