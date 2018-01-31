New container yard from GAC’s joint venture with Hemas commences operations

GAC Logistics Sri Lanka and Hemas Transportation have opened a new 30,000m² container yard with a capacity of 6,000 TEUs at their joint integrated logistics facility in the Muthurajawela Industrial Zone, Wattala.

It is the latest development in the partnership between the two companies, under the name Spectra Logistics, which was announced a year ago at the facility’s groundbreaking ceremony. Work has already begun on the next phase, with a distribution centre due to be completed by June this year.

Lars Bergström, GAC Group Vice President, Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent, says the country’s demand for third party logistics services has been bolstered by global trade growth and Sri Lanka’s rising importance as a sourcing base for international buyers in South Asia. “With the Spectra Logistics facility and gamut of freight and logistics services that we provide, we are well-placed to meet this growing demand.

“Spectra Logistics will bring supply chain solutions of global standards to our customers in Sri Lanka,” he adds.

Niranjan Nallaratnam, CEO of Spectra Logistics, is confident the yard will become one of the most active facilities of its kind in the country: “Once the distribution centre is completed, Spectra Logistics will become one of Sri Lanka’s biggest integrated logistics providers offering end-to-end logistics services to support a scalable and cost effective supply chain for our customers.”

Built on 15 acres of land within the logistics city designated in the government’s Western Region Megapolis Masterplan Project, the Spectra Logistics facility is strategically located between Port of Colombo and Bandaranaike International Airport, away from residential spaces. It is fully equipped for container handling, multiple container repairing, container washing and container rigging, and more.

Source: GAC