New Direct Service From Central America To Dunkerque-Port

StreamLines, a specialist in the transport of goods at controlled temperature, has announced a new weekly service, Blue Stream, from Central America and the United States (east coast), and to the Caribbean.

The ships have a capacity of 1200 TEU and are equipped with 380 reefer sockets. The first call will be at the Flanders Terminal on Thursday 11 January 2018.

The rotation is as follows: Willemstad (Curacao) – Oranjestad (Aruba) – Puerto Limon (Costa Rica) – Puerto Barrios (Guatemala) – Puerto Cortes (Honduras) – Port Canaveral (Florida) – Wilmington (North Carolina) – Tilbury – Rotterdam – DUNKIRK – Radicatel – Fort de France – Pointe à Pitre.

The sectors concerned at import will be fresh and frozen produce from Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala, and fishery products from Guatemala.

This service will also call at the French West Indies.

Source: Dunkerque-Port