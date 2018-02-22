New LNG Vessel Deliveries Boost Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

CEO Commentary

“During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Partnership continued to generate stable cash flows and execute on its growth projects and financing plans,” commented Mark Kremin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teekay Gas Group Ltd.

“In December 2017, our 50/50 joint venture with China LNG Shipping secured a long-term debt facility to finance all six ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings and in mid-January 2018, we took delivery of our first ARC7 vessel, the Eduard Toll, two weeks ahead of schedule,” Mr. Kremin continued. “In total, since October 2017, the Partnership has taken delivery of six LNG carrier newbuildings over a four-month period, all of which immediately commenced their respective long-term charter contracts. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2018, we expect to take delivery of another five LNG carrier newbuildings and a further three mid-sized LPG carrier newbuildings in our 50/50 joint venture with Exmar, all of which we expect will provide further cash flow growth to the Partnership.”

“We also continue to make good progress on refinancing our debt maturities,” commented Mr. Kremin. “I am pleased to report that in November 2017 we refinanced and upsized our unsecured corporate revolving credit facility and in February 2018, we refinanced one of our 2018 loan maturities with a new five-year, $197 million long-term debt facility.”

Mr. Kremin added, “Finally, in January 2018, we completed an opportunistic sale of the 50 percent-owned 2005-built S/S Excelsior at an attractive price.”

Summary of Recent Events

LNG Carrier Newbuilding Deliveries

In October 2017 through February 2018, the Partnership took delivery of three MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings, the Macoma, Murex and Magdala, all of which immediately commenced their respective charter contracts with Shell ranging between six to eight years in duration, plus extension options.

In October 2017 through January 2018, the Partnership’s 30 percent-owned joint venture with China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (China LNG) and CETS (an affiliate of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)) took delivery of two LNG carrier newbuildings, the Pan Asia and the Pan Americas, both of which immediately commenced their respective 20-year charter contracts with Shell.

In January 2018, the Partnership’s 50 percent-owned joint venture with China LNG (the Yamal LNG Joint Venture) took delivery of its first ARC7 LNG carrier newbuilding, the Eduard Toll, which immediately commenced its 28-year charter contract with Yamal LNG.

New Teekay Multigas Pool

In November 2017, the Partnership terminated its charter contracts with Skaugen due to non-payment of charter hire and established the Teekay Multigas Pool, a new in-house commercial management solution for ethylene-capable LPG and small-scale LNG vessels. The Teekay Multigas Pool now manages the Partnership’s seven directly-owned ethylene-capable LPG carriers, some of which are also capable of small-scale LNG shipping, which were previously part of the Norgas Carriers Pool operated by Skaugen.

Sale of the S/S Excelsior

In January 2018, the Partnership sold its 50 percent interest in the S/S Excelsior to Excelerate Energy for net proceeds of approximately $44 million after repaying external debt obligations. The Partnership originally acquired its 50 percent interest in the S/S Excelsior in 2010 through an acquisition from Exmar NV and expects to record a gain of approximately $2 million on the sale in the first quarter of 2018.

Debt Financing Update

In November 2017, the Partnership completed a refinancing and upsizing of its 364-day, unsecured corporate revolving credit facility from $170 million to $190 million.

In December 2017, the Yamal LNG Joint Venture completed an $816 million(1) long-term debt facility to finance all six of the Yamal LNG Joint Venture’s ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings delivering through early-2020, the first of which was delivered in January 2018.

In February 2018, the Partnership refinanced the full amount of a revolving credit facility maturing in 2018 secured by the Hispania Spirit and Galicia Spirit with a new $197 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2022.

Liquefied Gas Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations from consolidated vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were impacted primarily due to higher revenues earned on the deliveries of three MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings between February and November 2017 and recognition of the prepaid lease payments of $10.7 million received from Skaugen in prior periods, which were previously deferred and then recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 upon the termination of the charter contracts for five of the Partnership’s LPG carriers on charter with Skaugen. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues earned for two of the Partnership’s LNG carriers on charter with Awilco LNG ASA (Awilco) as the charter contracts for these two LNG carriers were amended in 2017, which have the effect of deferring a portion of the charter hire until December 2019.

Equity income and cash flow from vessel operations from equity-accounted vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were impacted primarily due to lower spot rates earned in 2017 on certain vessels in the Exmar LPG Joint Venture. This decrease was partially offset by deliveries of two mid-size LPG carriers in the Exmar LPG Joint Venture between March and July 2017; the delivery of the Partnership’s 30 percent-owned LNG carrier newbuilding on charter to Shell in October 2017; and the commencement of short-term charter contracts for certain of the vessels in the Teekay LNG-Marubeni Joint Venture that were previously earning lower spot rates. Equity income was also impacted by a decrease in net unrealized gains on designated and non-designated derivative instruments and an increase in vessel write-downs in the Exmar LPG Joint Venture during the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the same period of the prior year.

Conventional Tanker Segment

Income (loss) from vessel operations increased for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the write-down of the Asian Spirit recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2016. This increase was partially offset by lower rates earned on the European Spirit and African Spirit conventional tankers upon the expiration of their fixed-rate charter contracts in August and November 2017, respectively. Cash flow from vessel operations for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, decreased primarily due to the lower rates earned on the European Spirit and African Spirit conventional tankers.

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 12 newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers (including three newbuildings) and four conventional tankers. The Partnership’s interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification facility, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners