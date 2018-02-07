Next generation hull calculation software: DNV GL launches Nauticus Hull version V20

“We are very pleased to see Nauticus Hull V20 go live,” says Geir Dugstad, Director of Classification at DNV GL – Maritime. “With this new version we have a very efficient rule calculation tool on the market. Nauticus Hull V20 enables increased approval efficiency, quality and superior design support, and is another big step in making the DNV GL rules the industry’s preferred standard.”

With new ship rules and IACS requirements increasing the scope of hull design, efficient rule calculation tools are essential in the design development for documentation of rule compliance. Nauticus Hull Version 20 has a new modern user interface with powerful modelling and rule check capabilities. The hull scantling design program “Section Scantlings” has been completely renewed with modelling, analysis and result viewer integrated into one user environment. In addition, new functionality for prescriptive cross section calculations has been added – including bow impact, ice class, and connection area requirements.

The new version has been developed in cooperation with major shipyards and ship design companies to gain a better understanding of user requirements. This has allowed DNV GL to work with designers and approval engineers to smooth out any barriers to efficient use of the tool. Over the next development cycle DNV GL will continue to expand the software’s functionality and streamline work process for the different ship types.

Nauticus Hull V20 is available now to all customers with a valid support agreement. Training courses are offered worldwide to bring users up to speed on the latest software features.

Source: DNV GL