Nigeria exports N97.24bn liquefied gas to Asia

Five vessels laden with 308,000 tons of liquefied natural gas valued at N97.24 billion ($270.1 million) have left Nigeria through Onne Port this month as demand for gas by China, Pakistan and India soars.

It was learnt that global liquefied natural gas shipments have risen 40 per cent since 2015 to almost 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) a month since last January. It was also gathered that the strong economic growth and cold winter across the Asian countries has pushed up the demand to a doubling of LNG prices from mid-2017 till February, this year. Last January, ex-plant LNG prices were quoted at $877 (5,700 yuan) per ton at China.

Among the vessels laden with 308,000 tons of the products are LNG Bonny II with 70,000 tons, LNG Golar Bear, 70,000 tons; LNG Enugu, 68,000 tons; LNG Ogun, 70,000 tons and LNG Nave Bellatrix, 30,000 tons. According to Business Monitor International (BMI) Research, the global LNG tanker market looks increasingly bullish for 2018 and 2019 because of strong demand growth.

Last year, Pakistan had turned to Nigeria for a new trade deal to import more liquefied natural gas. Following the deal, Pakistan’s per annum import of gas, which stood at 4.5 million tons, was increased to nine million tons by the end of 2017.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had explained a total of N372.44 billion was earned by the Federal Government from LNG exports in the first quarter of 2017. Last year, Nigeria exported 3.40 million metric tons through Onne and Warri Ports between January and December.

The gas was transported to India, Pakistan, China and other major buyers such as Colombia, Turkey, Egypt, Jamaica, Jordan and Poland. Between last September and October, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) shipping data revealed that a total of 443,000 metric tons of the product were carried by seven vessels from Onne Port to various destinations.

Last October, 130,000 tons of the product were ferried out of the country by LNG Sokoto, laden with 65,000 tons and LNG Akwa Ibom, 65,000 tons respectively.

Also in September, LNG Abalamabie left the country with 77,000 tons; LNG Ogun, 68,000 tons; MT Tom Arawa, 25,000 tons; LNG Lokoja, 68,000 tons and LNG Abuja II, 75,000 tons.

Last July and August, 506,000 metric tons of gas was exported out of the country. A total of 388,000 metric tons of the product were ferried out from Onne Port in June, while six vessels exported 389,000 tons of gas from Onne and Warri ports in May, 2017.

March and April shipment recorded a total of 293,000 metric tons from Onne Port, while 274,000 tons was taken away from Warri Port.

At Onne Port, LNG Trinity Arrow ferried 65,000 tons; LNG Kano, 68,000 tons; LNG Cross Rivers, 65,000 tons; LNG Adamawa, 65,000 tons and Silver Joan, 65,000 tons, while, LNG Kano exported 65,000 tons; LNG Enugu, 68,000 tons; LNG Ogun, 68,000 tons and LNG Maran Gas Agamemnon, 70,000 tons from Warri Port.

In February this year, 365,000 tons of gas was exported from Onne Port by LNG Cross Rivers laden with 65,000 tons; LNG Goodside Goode, 70,000 tons; LNG Pskov, 70,000 tons; MT Aegean Wave, 25,000 tons; LNG Maran Gas Mystras, 65,000 tons and LNG Vuekiy Novgorod, 70,000 tons.

