Nigerian oil exports to slip on a barrel-per-day basis in March -survey

Nigeria’s oil exports are on track to edge lower on a barrel-per-day basis in March, a survey of loading plans showed.

Crude oil exports of 1.694 million barrels per day (bpd) are scheduled for March on 62 cargoes. While several loading plans for small grades were outstanding, the March total was likely to remain below the exports set at 1.843 million bpd in February.

Still, overall volumes will edge higher over the course of the longer month. March exports will add up to at least 52.5 million barrels, above February’s level of 51.6 million barrels.

Nigeria’s production has remained broadly stable in recent months, with no major militant attacks since January last year.

But tensions remained high in the oil-rich Niger Delta, and the most destructive militant group in recent years – the Niger Delta Avengers – threatened to attack certain offshore fields in the coming days.

The group, whose 2016 attacks on the Forcados subsea pipeline shut the export terminal down for more than a year, specifically threatened the Bonga Platform and the Agbami, EA and Akpo fields. The militants also said they would target the Nigerian oil company Brittania-U.

 Grade         March    Barrels per  February      Barrels per
               cargoes  day          cargoes       day
 Abo*                                1             25,000
 Agbami        6        189,000      244,000       7
 Amenam        4        123,000      3             102,000
 Antan         1        31,000       1             34,000
 Bonga         5        153,000      6             204,000
 Bonny Light   6        161,000      4             105,000
 Brass River   6        115,000      4             91,000
 EA            1        29,000       1             34,000
 Ebok*                               1             21,000
 Erha          3        92,000       3             102,000
 Escravos      6        184,000      5             154,000
 Forcados      11       248,000      10            273,000
 Okono*                              1             32,000
 Okwori        1        21,000       0             0
 Oyo           0        0            0             0
 Pennington    0        0            1             34,000
 Qua Iboe      8        223,000      7             238,000
 Usan          3        97,000       2             71,000
 Okwuibome*                          1             36,000
 Yoho          1        31,000       2             45,000
 Total         62       1.694 (mln)  60            1.843 (mln)
 * Programme not available

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Alexander Smith)

