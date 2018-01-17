NORDEN raises expectations for 2017

Unaudited and preliminary results indicate an adjusted result for NORDEN in 2017 in the range of USD 20 to 35 million. This is an increase from the previous expectations of USD -10 to 30 million.

The anticipated improvement in earnings is a result of a stronger than expected performance in the fourth quarter of 2017 in both the Dry Cargo business – including the Dry Operator – and the Tanker business. NORDEN will publish its annual report for 2017 on 6 March 2018.



Source: NORDEN