NordLB confirms to keep Deutsche Hypo

German state-backed lender NordLB and its owners have decided not to sell property lender Deutsche Hypothekenbank after all, a spokesman for NordLB said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.

“Analysis has shown that the future earnings potential of Deutsche Hypo is still high and stable, so the long-term benefits of keeping it outweigh the short-term advantages of a sale for the capital ratio,” the spokesman said.

For months, NordLB had been weighing a possible sale as it sought to repair its balance sheet following heavy writedowns related to its exposure to bad shipping loans.

A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Friday that NordLB decided in the end to hold on to the unit as it promises regular profits.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)