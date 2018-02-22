North P&I Club consolidates its leading position

North P&I Club has consolidated its position as one of the leading members of the International Group of P&I Clubs, with controlled growth in total entered tonnage to 195 million GT at the 20th February 2018 renewal. In addition, the number of members taking North’s FD&D cover has increased by 10% to just over 90 million GT.

North P&I’s Chairman, Pratap Shirke, commented, “The last 12 months have represented a persistently challenging trading environment for our members. Amid a growing regulatory burden and fragile economic growth in many sectors, we’re very proud of our efforts throughout the year to help our members and to provide value. Particularly noteworthy has been our FD&D team’s performance – the growth in tonnage is a reflection of the real value that our members receive from the service our in-house team provides.”

North P&I’s Joint Managing Director, Paul Jennings, commented, “The decision not to charge a general increase for the second year running represents North’s commitment to deliver real financial value to our members during difficult trading conditions.”

North P&I Joint Managing Director, Alan Wilson, commented, “North operates in a market where our high standards of service, responsiveness, and care are important to assist our members to trade, and we would like to once again thank our members for their continued support and confidence in our club.”

Source: North P&I Club