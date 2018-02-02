North Sea Sullom Voe crude oil loadings up to 183,900 b/d in latest week

The UK’s Sullom Voe oil terminal loaded one cargo of Clair crude and one cargo of Brent Blend in the week to Tuesday, the Shetland Islands Council said Thursday.

The Aframax Searanger loaded a Clair cargo of 89,879 mt — 682,901 barrels — on Sunday and headed to Rotterdam.

The Aframax Sea Hope then loaded a Brent Blend cargo of 79,547 mt — 604,398 barrels — on Tuesday and was expected to discharge at Brunsbuttel, in Germany.

Loadings at Sullom Voe were up from the previous week, when one cargo of Brent was loaded.

The Sullom Voe terminal on the Shetland Islands — the loading point for Brent and other crudes that account for around 10% of UK output — is operated by UK-based oil and gas development and production company EnQuest.

EnQuest said in December it had completed the purchase from BP of an initial 25% stake in the Magnus oil field, and 3% of Sullom Voe — a quarter of BP’s 12% stake in the terminal — under a deal that gives the company the option to buy the rest of BP’s stakes by January 2019.

Source: Platts