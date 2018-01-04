North Sea’s Statfjord February crude oil loadings down 11,446 b/d to 143,393 b/d

Five cargoes of Norway’s Statfjord crude grade are set to load in February, one fewer than January, according to a copy of the grade’s loading program seen Wednesday by S&P Global Platts.

Loadings in January are scheduled at 4.015 million barrels, comprising four 800,000 barrel cargoes and one larger 815,000 barrel cargo.

Average daily loadings are set to fall 11,446 b/d to 143,393 b/d.

The Statfjord field, in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea close to the maritime border between Norway and the UK’s Shetland Islands, was discovered in 1974, making it one of Norway’s oldest producing fields.

Oil production is loaded into shuttle tankers and transported to a number of ports in Northwest Europe.

Gas is sent via Statpipe to Karsto, north of Stavanger in Norway.

Oil from Snorre B, which started producing in June 2001, is piped 45 kilometers to Statfjord B for storage and export.

Statfjord is a light sweet crude with a gravity of 39.3 API and 0.25% sulfur content.

Statfjord February loadings (barrels):

Loading Volume Equity Feb 2-4 800,000 Statoil Feb 8-10 800,000 Statoil Feb 14-16 800,000 Statoil Feb 20-22 800,000 Statoil Feb 27-May 1 815,000 ExxonEPNO

Source: Platts