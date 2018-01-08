North West Shelf condensate supplies back at 4 cargoes in March

Recent News

  

– Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) condensate will return to normal in March with four North West Shelf (NWS) condensate cargoes set to load in the month, a preliminary loading programme showed on Friday

– There were three cargoes scheduled to load in February due to a shorter production period

 Seller     Grade      Volume  Loading date
 BHP        NWS cond   650KB   March 2-6
 Shell      NWS cond   650KB   March 11-15
 PDS        NWS cond   650KB   March 19-23
 Woodside   NWS cond   650KB   March 27-31

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

