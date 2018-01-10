November Steel Shipments Up 10.3 Percent From November 2016
The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of November 2017, U.S. steel mills shipped 7,419,946 net tons, a 3.8 percent decrease from the 7,710,777 net tons shipped in the previous month, October 2017, and a 10.3 percent increase from the 6,724,277 net tons shipped in November 2016. Shipments year-to-date in 2017 are 83,558,470 net tons, a 5.3 percent increase vs. 2016 shipments of 79,360,096 net tons for eleven months.
A comparison of November shipments to the previous month of October shows the following changes: cold rolled sheets, up 1 percent, hot rolled sheets, down 3 percent and hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip, down 4 percent.
Source: American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI)