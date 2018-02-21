Number of bunker alerts ‘increased significantly’ in 2017; may surge on current trends: VPS

Global fuel testing company Veritas Petroleum Services said the number of bunker alerts it issued in 2017 was the highest since 2014 and the number of marine fuel quality issues detected was expected to surge going forward if current trends continued.

This comes less than two years before the International Maritime Organization’s 0.5% global sulfur cap regulation kicks in, which is expected to lead to extensive blending and treatment of residual fuels. The high degree of processing of residual fuel to comply with the rule could in turn lead to a rise in marine quality issues such as contamination and compatibility, according to some industry sources.

“Reviewing the bunker alert status for 2017, we witnessed the worst case scenario regarding marine fuel quality; the number of alerts for both residual and distillate fuels increased significantly compared to 2016, by 33% and 70% respectively,” VPS said in a statement.

High density, cat-fines, sediment and sodium were the problematic areas for residual fuel grades, while flash point and the cold-flow properties of cloud point and pour point were the areas of concern for distillates, it said.

Of the 31 ports requiring a bunker alert release in 2017, 21 were in the Americas, 25 were in Europe, seven in the Middle East and five in Asia, VPS said.

In Asia and the Middle East, cat-fines in residual fuel was the most frequent reason for bunker alerts, while neither had any distillate-related bunker alerts, it said.

For the Americas, the most frequent parameter covered by a bunker alert was density for residual fuels and flash point for distillates; for Europe, sediment was the most frequent cause of bunker alert release for residual fuels and cloud point for distillates, it added.

Europe and Americas, when combined, had equally as many distillate bunker alerts as residual, it said, adding that global marine fuel quality continues to be a concern worldwide and proactive fuel quality management was imperative to protect not only the ships, but also the crew and the environment.

Source: Platts