NYK Concludes Charter Agreement for LNG Carrier with EDF LNG Shipping

On January 26, NYK Line signed a contract with EDF LNG Shipping Ltd., a subsidiary of Electricité de France (EDF), one of the largest electricity companies in the world, to charter out a newly built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for seven years, with optional extension periods for up to 13 additional years.

The vessel will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Korea and is due to be delivered on April 30, 2020. The vessel will be fitted to EDF’s specific requirements and will have a 174,000-cubic meter capacity membrane-type cargo tank fitted with a GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment system* and a dual-fuel slow-speed engine (WinGD X-DF diesel engine).**

In accordance with its corporate strategy, the NYK Group will continue its efforts to provide stable energy transport services all over the world through long-term contracts for business with stable freight rates.

*GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment system

The Mark III membrane system is a cryogenic liner directly supported by the ship’s inner hull and designed to store LNG at near atmospheric pressure.

**WinGD X-DF diesel engine

Two stroke large bore slow speed diesel engine able to operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored as liquid at cryogenic temperatures.

Source: NYK Line