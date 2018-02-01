NYK’s Profitability Up Thanks To Switch to More Efficient Ships

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Review of Operating Results

In the nine-month period of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 (April 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥1,630.6 billion, up from ¥1,414.5 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. NYK Line posted an operating profit of ¥24.8 billion compared with operating loss of ¥15.5 billion, and a recurring profit of ¥35.6 billion compared with recurring profit of ¥2.2 billion. Likewise, profit attributable to owners of parent amounting to ¥16.8 billion, compared to a net loss of ¥226.0 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Overview

Conditions in the maritime shipping market were positive overall during the nine-month period of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. In the container shipping market, an upswing in spot freight rates stalled somewhat as the total supply of tonnage remained at similarly high levels as the previous year. Nevertheless, shipping traffic was brisk on the back of robust demand for container shipments. In the dry bulk shipping market, although excess tonnage still exists, market conditions improved owing to steady shipping traffic and the increased imports of iron ore to China. Among the Group’s non-shipping businesses, the Logistics segment faced a sluggish market due to persistently high cost prices, while the Air Cargo Transportation segment benefited from busy shipping traffic overall.

Against that backdrop, results substantially improved and profits were posted during the nine-month period of the current fiscal year. Consolidated revenues were up ¥216.0 billion, or 15.3%, compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, while operating profit increased ¥40.3 billion, recurring profit increased ¥33.3 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent jumped ¥242.8 billion year on year.

In addition, the average exchange rate and average bunker oil prices changed in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, as follows.

Liner Trade

In the container shipping market, while shipping traffic was brisk along transpacific and European routes, the upswing in spot freight rates largely came to a standstill due to the impact of growing shipping capacity, caused by the production of new ultra-large container ships. NYK Line and four other companies have begun offering new services as THE Alliance. Under THE Alliance, efforts have been made to boost the efficiency of various services while maintaining and enhancing userfriendliness and competitiveness. The NYK Group worked to limit its fleet and operating costs by continuing efforts to boost cargo-loading efficiency, switch to new highly fuel-efficient vessels with capacity for 14,000 TEU, and optimize vessel assignment and economic performance in accordance with the circumstances of shipping routes. By implementing measures for cutting freight costs, particularly the efficient operation of container ships, the Group improved profitability and its resistance to market fluctuations. Meanwhile, overall handling volume at container terminals in Japan and around the world increased year on year. Owing to these factors, results in the Liner Trade segment as a whole improved substantially, with the segment posting a profit and higher revenues than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

NYK Line decided to integrate its container shipping business (including its terminal business outside Japan) with those of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. as a means of boosting competitiveness in the market and ensuring stable and sustainable container shipping operations. Following the integration, OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (hereafter, “ONE”) was established in July 2017, and all legal procedures necessary for the commencement of new services by ONE have been completed in each of the countries and regions in which it will operate. Other aspects of the business integration have also been proceeding smoothly, and the three parent companies are now working together to prepare for the commencement of services in April 2018.

Air Cargo Transportation

In the Air Cargo Transportation segment, despite steeply rising fuel prices, increased maintenance costs, and various mechanical problems, the segment boosted cargo volume, especially auto-related and semiconductor-related cargoes, and increased freight rates as the market remained brisk overall. Consequently, revenues improved compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year and the segment posted a profit.

Logistics

In the air freight forwarding business, market conditions improved in Japan and gross margin levels recovered. In the ocean freight forwarding business, handling volume increased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, but as a result of rising cost prices associated with maritime freight rates from Asia to Europe and the Americas, gross margin did not reach the expected levels. In the logistics business, there were additional costs relating to setting up new businesses. Meanwhile, in the coastal transportation business, shipping traffic was solid despite the negative impacts of steeply rising fuel prices and inclement weather.

Owing to the factors above, the Logistics segment as a whole posted an increase in revenues and a decrease in profit compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. NYK Line conducted a tender offer for the common stock of Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary company, in a bid to make it a wholly owned subsidiary, and the tender offer was completed on December 14, 2017.

Bulk Shipping

In the automobile transport market, the volume of automobile shipments to resource-rich countries in particular slowed down amid low prices of crude oil and other resources, but the demand for automobile shipments to North America, Europe and Asia were robust, and the total number of new vehicles it shipped by sea increased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. In the automobile logistics business, established operations performed solidly overall, especially automobile logistics centers in China, India and Europe. In light of those results, NYK Line is considering possibilities for expanding this business in steadily growing markets.

In the dry bulk shipping market, although excess tonnage still exists as more new ships were commissioned than the number of vessels scrapped, the cargo volume of iron ore, coal, and grains increased. As a result, market conditions improved compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. Under those circumstances, the NYK Group strove to secure long-term shipping contracts and took steps to reduce costs, including exhaustive measures for improving the operational efficiency of its fleet. At the same time, the Group worked to improve the bottom line through a number of initiatives, such as reducing ballast voyages by combining cargoes and more efficiently assigning vessels.

In the liquid transport market, while shipping traffic was consistently steady, excessive supply resulted from the commissioning of new very large crude carriers (VLCC). Consequently, the market was in a slump.

Petrochemical tanker shipments from the Middle East were sluggish, and long-distance shipping routes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were shortened, including those bound for East Asia from the United States.

Nevertheless, the NYK Group was able to secure favorable conditions in long-term contracts, providing a stable source of earnings from its fleet of LNG tankers. In addition, the Group’s operations of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, drill ships and shuttle tankers contributed substantially to its offshore business.

Taken altogether, the Bulk Shipping segment posted an increase in revenues and a profit compared with a loss in the nine-month period of the previous fiscal year.

Real Estate and Other Businesses Services

In the Real Estate segment, revenue and income decreased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the cancelation of contracts associated with the sale of trust beneficiary rights from certain investments in the previous fiscal year, and one-time expenses for the acquisition of a new building.

In the Other Business Services segment, although the cruise ship occupancy rate remained at the same level as the previous fiscal year in the cruise business, other businesses performed strongly, including the bunker oil sales business. As a result, both revenues and profit increased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Explanation about Financial Position

Assets, Liabilities, and Equity

As of December 31, 2017, the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, consolidated assets amounted to ¥2,116.8 billion, an increase of ¥72.6 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year on March 31, 2017. Consolidated liabilities totaled ¥1,528.4 billion, up ¥76.1 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Under consolidated equity, capital surplus was reduced by ¥120.2 billion following the transfer of capital surplus to retained earnings, which was conducted in accordance with a resolution of the 130th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, retained earnings increased ¥139.2 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, while shareholders’ equity—the aggregate of shareholders’ capital and total accumulated other comprehensive income—amounted to ¥549.6 billion. This amount combined with non-controlling interests of ¥38.8 billion brought total equity to ¥588.4 billion. Based on this result, the debt-to-equity ratio came to 1.82.

Note: For details regarding the transfer of capital surplus to retained earnings, please refer to “Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders’ Capital” on page 12.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Future Outlook

Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results

The Company expects to incur one-time expenses during the current fiscal year; however, consolidated results as a whole are still projected to improve. The forecast for the full fiscal year includes revenues of ¥2,172.0 billion, operating income of ¥30.0 billion, recurring profit of ¥27.0 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥11.0 billion.

One-time expenses associated with preparations for integrating the container shipping business are forecast to increase, but container shipments are projected to remain solid going forward. In the automobile transport business, shipments originating from Japan bound for Europe and North America are solid, but an upswing of shipments to resource-rich countries has been delayed. Meanwhile, the dry bulk shipping market is projected to continue recovering moderately in line with seasonal trends, supported by steady shipping traffic.

The liquid transport business will incur a one-time loss by an equity-method affiliate while facing a sluggish market for tanker shipments. Nevertheless, LNG tanker and offshore operations are forecast to remain busy and steadily contribute to revenues and profits. Among the Company’s non-shipping businesses, the Logistics segment expects to continue facing a tough operating environment, while the Air Cargo Transportation segment expects brisk cargo volume to continue.

In view of the above, the Company’s management has reconsidered the forecast of full-year consolidated financial results and downwardly revised it as follows.

Dividends for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2018

The management of NYK Line regards the stable return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important priorities. Although the payment of a fiscal year-end dividend had not been decided thus far, the Company now plans to pay a year-end dividend of ¥20 per share. Management reached this decision after determining that the Company has sufficient prospects for regaining profitability based on the results of various structural reforms and the recovery of the maritime shipping market.

Source: NYK Line