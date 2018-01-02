Oil bulls emerge

Since mid-December, multiple developments in the global oil market have helped to lift crude prices to the level last seen in mid-2015.

The strong oil prices have also fuelled a rebound among some oil and gas (Q&G) stocks on Bursa Malaysia. However, most investment analysts remain cautious, noting the reading of the oil bulls may be wrong considering crude prices retreated yesterday from Tuesday’s high.

The brent crude oil price breached US$67 (RM268) per barrel on Tuesday, after a pipeline in Libya exploded, causing a supply disruption of between 70,000 and 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Giving fossil fuel prices a leg up on that same day was the news that Saudi Arabia is said to expect its oil revenue to jump 80% to 801.4 billion riyals (US$214 billion) in 2023, from 440 billion riyals this year, due to expectations that oil prices would hit US$75 per barrel.

The developments have shed positive sentiments on the O&G-related counters on Bursa Malaysia bashed down badly in a low oil price environment.

O&G counters that have slipped to their all-time low, such as Sapura Energy Bhd and UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd, have garnered investors’ interests. They were among the most actively traded stocks in the last few trading days.

Others such as Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd, with oil-producing assets in the UK, is currently trading at its two-year high. The counter last closed at 88 sen with 64.69 million shares traded yesterday.

However, the benchmark crude oil price retreated slightly yesterday. The market digested news that Ineos, which closed its 450,000 bpd Forties pipeline in the North Sea on Dec 14 for maintenance, pointed to a gradual resumption by early January 2018.

On the other hand, the pipe blast in Libya could just be a short disruption. Bloomberg cited sources saying it would take about a week to repair the pipeline.

However, an analyst told The Edge Financial Daily that the reduction in supply from Libya represents about 0.1% of global oil production, now nearing 100 million bpd. “It (Libya’s pipeline volume) is neither big nor small,” said MIDF Research analyst Aaron Tan.

“The lost production will be easily recovered by other producers,” he added, pointing to groups such as the US shale oil producers which can react quickly to any increase in demand and prices, due to their ability to initiate drilling faster at cheaper prices.

Oil prices have been gaining steadily from under US$45 per barrel in mid-June, following 21 Opec (Organization of the petroleum exporting countries) and non-Opec nations’ persistent measures to curb output by near 1.8 million bpd. An extension for the curb until end-2018 was agreed on Nov 30.

However, the US shale producers have been a key factor that slowed Opec’s success in driving a faster recovery of oil prices, increasing output to catch on rising oil prices from Opec’s supply cut.

Moving into 2018, the International Energy Agency (IEA) views that the supply and demand conditions do not justify oil prices holding at current levels, according to CIMB Research in a note dated Dec 15.

Citing IEA, CIMB said non-Opec supply is expected to increase “primarily from an increase in production from the US”, causing oversupply in the first half of 2018 (1H18) before a correction in 2H18, when global oil demand is expected to pick up.

“IEA’s analysis above implies that brent crude prices should not stay above US$60 per barrel in 1H18, although prices should recover sequentially in 2H18,” it said.

However, CIMB Research has upgraded the O&G sector to “overweight” from “neutral”, pointing to a more positive outlook on the local front, based on Petronas’ activity outlook from 2018 to 2020.

“In any case, Petronas appears to have turned more positive on its projected capital expenditure (capex) for 2018 and beyond, suggesting it may have based its budgeted capex on an oil price assumption higher than its US$45 per barrel assumption for 2017,” CIMB Research said.

