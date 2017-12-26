Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Oil producers to discuss exit plans from cuts once market near balance: Russia

Oil producers to discuss exit plans from cuts once market near balance: Russia

in Oil & Companies News 26/12/2017

Oil producers will discuss exit strategy for their deal on cutting output once the market moves closer towards being balanced, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in remarks published on Saturday.

“We will talk about it as we get closer to the market rebalancing,” Novak was quoted as saying by Russia’s Interfax news agency. RIA news agency carried similar comments.

Novak had said in an interview with Reuters this week that detailed talks on an exit strategy would only start when the markets approached balance.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2017 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software