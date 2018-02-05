Oil rally could ‘end in tears’ and send Brent to $60, Saxo strategist warns

OPEC has promised to cut oil production until 2019, inventories are rapidly falling and demand is remaining robust — what could possibly go wrong for the oil market?

Well, a lot of things, according to Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen. Speaking at an event in London on Tuesday, Hansen expressed concerns over the more than 50% rally in oil prices since June, warning that traders could be in for a rude awakening.

“I’ve followed these markets for many years, and when something becomes too good, we know it’s about to end in tears. And the market has almost become too perfect in the last few months,” he said.

“We saw last year in March how the market got too elevated, and suddenly, even though there was no fundamental change in the outlook, we saw the market lose 15%. This can happen again, and the risk of this happening is probably rising every day,” he added.

Since its recent low in June of $43 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate crude CLH8, -0.62% has jumped to around $66. Brent oil LCOJ8, -1.25% — the international benchmark — has climbed from $45 a barrel in June to almost $70. The surge comes as the oil market has become more balanced, partly due to a collective production-cut deal agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of non-cartel members led by Russia.

The International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report that the market was “exceptionally tight” in the fourth quarter of 2017, adding that the second half of the year is likely to reflect an oil deficit.

However, despite the good news, Saxo Bank’s Hansen believes the market is primed for a plunge that could yank Brent prices down to $60 a barrel. He points to three risks that could spark the unraveling: rising U.S. production, slowing demand growth and speculative investors suddenly dumping their positions.

U.S. production

With OPEC trimming output, U.S. producers are riding the oil-price rally and substantially expanding their production to increase market share. The IEA recently warned of “explosive growth” in U.S. output in 2018 after the country’s production in 2017 “beat all expectations.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic oil production surged above 10 million barrels a day in November, breaking above that level for the first time since 1970.

“Non-OPEC supply, and particularly in the U.S., is probably the biggest risk,” Hansen told MarketWatch. “U.S. production at 10 million barrels a day could rattle the market.”

Slowing demand growth

Global oil demand is currently forecast to increase by 1.3 million barrels a day in 2018, rising against a backdrop of a solid economic global economy. That demand is expected to help absorb the growth in U.S. output and keep the market balanced.

But Hansen warns that traders and forecasters have failed to account for a seasonal slowdown between January and April, when U.S. refiners shut down operations for annual maintenance. When they go offline, demand for oil drops. That means more crude is left in tanks, and this shows up in data reports as a rise in inventories.

The first signs of this appeared in the weekly U.S. oil report out Wednesday, which showed crude supplies climbed for the first time in 11 weeks.

Additionally, Hansen cautioned that demand could take a hit once consumers start to feel the pinch from the latest rally in oil prices.

Speculative investors

Spurred on by the continued price gain, speculative investors such as hedge funds have been snapping up oil to such an extent that they now hold record long positions in crude. That behavior has helped amplify the rally — but it could also lead to an even quicker move lower, prompted by even the smallest jitters in the market, Hansen explained.

That’s because hedge funds are very cautious about losing money. They are more likely to place so-called stop-loss orders, which trigger the sale of their oil portfolio once the commodity hits a certain price. Once a stop-loss order is activated, it can set off a domino effect in the market, amplifying a slightly negative move into a major selloff.

Speculative investors “need to be fed bullish news on a continuous basis in order to maintain their positions, and that’s where we have started to see a few potential warning signs,” Hansen told MarketWatch.

“And once the ball starts rolling — we’ve seen that numerous times — in terms of the markets taking profits, it tends to overshoot,” the SaxoBank analyst added. “It can overshoot to the downside. That’s why we’re saying the risk of the market revisiting $60 cannot be ruled out.”

