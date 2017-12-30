OOCL advances forward with next phase of OCEAN Alliance products to better serve customers

Following the success of the Day One products introduced earlier this year, OOCL is very pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of the second phase of the OCEAN Alliance products in April 2018, an improved suite of products providing industry-leading services to customers.

The emphasis on quality services has long been the hallmark of the OOCL brand. Since the inauguration of our services in April 2017, OOCL has made steady progress to meet the requirements of our customers as they find that we are among the top performers in terms of schedule reliability.

In collaboration with our like-minded partners, we have taken every step to ensure best-in-class products are developed and making the necessary service adjustments and fine-tuning of the network in order to meet the evolving needs of the market.

The second phase of the network will roll out more than 40 services by deploying approximately 340 containerships with an estimated total carrying capacity of 3.6 million TEUs to form an enhanced suite of products characterized by a number of improvements in various areas including service coverage, port pair connections, transit times, schedule reliability and operational efficiency.

In our Asia-Europe network, for instance, customers will find our direct services for Northern China and the Baltic as well as the various hubs in the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia will provide excellent connections for their supply chains. Better transit time connections and additional frequency from the result of revamping our current ATG1 service to focus on the Gulf and Mexico as well as introducing the new ATE2 product to serve the South Atlantic are also some of the modifications we are making to improve our services to customers.

“The progress that we have made since Day One has been most positive and we are very excited and confident with our direction forward in the second phase of products that we have developed,” said Mr. Andy Tung, Chief Executive Officer of OOCL. “We will continue building on our strengths and performance levels to win the vote of confidence from our customers and pave way to a stronger and more competitive position in the market.”

In the new product mix from the second phase, OOCL will be marketing our services as listed below:

16 Trans-Pacific Services

6 Pacific Southwest Services (PSW):

• Pacific China Central 1 [PCC1]: Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Long Beach – Pusan – Ningbo

• Pacific China Central 2 [PCC2]: Dalian – Lianyungang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Long Beach – Seattle – Dalian

• Pacific China North [PCN1]: Tianjin – Qingdao – Shanghai – Prince Rupert – Long Beach – Oakland – Tianjin

• Pacific China South [PCS1]: Fuqing – Nansha – Hong Kong – Yantian – Xiamen – Los Angeles – Oakland – Fuqing

• Pacific Vietnam China South [PVCS]: Kaohsiung – Cai Mep – Shekou* – Hong Kong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Long Beach – Kaohsiung

• South East Asia Pendulum [SEAP-PSW]: Port Kelang – Singapore – Jakarta – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Los Angeles – Oakland – Hong Kong – Cai Mep – Singapore – Port Kelang – Colombo – [SEAP-USEC] *Subject to change

4 Pacific Northwest Services (PNW):

• Pacific North West 1 [PNW1]: Shekou – Hong Kong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Vancouver – Seattle – Pusan – Kaohsiung – Shekou

• Pacific North West 2 [PNW2]: Yantian – Xiamen – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Seattle – Vancouver – Yantian

• Pacific North West 3 [PNW3]: Yantian – Kaohsiung – Shanghai – Ningbo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Osaka – Qingdao – Yantian

• Pacific North West 4 [PNW4]: Singapore – Cai Mep – Hong Kong – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai – Prince Rupert – Vancouver – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – [MEA5]

6 Asia – East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf Services:

• East Coast China 1 [ECC1]: Xiamen – Hong Kong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – |PAN| – Colon – Savannah – Baltimore* – Norfolk* – New York – Xiamen

• East Coast China 2 [ECC2]: Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – |PAN| – Colon – Savannah – Charleston – Boston – New York – Colon – Qingdao

• East Coast Express 1 [ECX1]: Xiamen – Hong Kong – Yantian – Shanghai – |PAN |- Colon – New York – Savannah – Charleston – Xiamen

• East Coast Express 2 [ECX2]: Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – |PAN| – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Qingdao

• South East Asia Pendulum [SEAP-USEC]: Hong Kong – Cai Mep – Singapore – Port Kelang – Colombo -|SUZ|- Halifax – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – Port Kelang – Singapore – Jakarta – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – [SEAP-PSW] • Gulf Coast China 1 [GCC1]: Singapore – Hong Kong – Shekou – Shanghai – Ningbo – Pusan – |PAN| – Houston – Mobile – New Orleans – Miami – Jacksonville – Singapore

*Subject to change

4 Trans-Atlantic Services:

• Atlantic Mediterranean Express [ATM1]: Malta – Salerno – Livorno – Genoa – Fos – Barcelona – Valencia – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Miami – Algeciras – Malta

• Atlantic East Coast Express 1 [ATE1]: Southampton – Antwerp – Rotterdam – Bremerhaven – Le Havre – New York – Baltimore – Norfolk – Charleston – Southampton

• Atlantic Gulf Express [ATG1]: Le Havre – Antwerp – Rotterdam – Bremerhaven – Miami – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – New Orleans – Le Havre

• Atlantic East Coast Express 2 [ATE2]: Southampton – Le Havre – Antwerp – Rotterdam – Bremerhaven – Charleston – Savannah – Miami – New York – Southampton

6 Asia – North Europe Services:

• Loop 1 [LL1]: Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Yantian – Singapore – Felixstowe – Rotterdam – Gdansk – Wilhelmshaven – Felixstowe – Singapore – Yantian – Shanghai

• Loop 2 [LL2]: Xingang – Dalian – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Singapore – Piraeus – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Shanghai – Xingang

• Loop 3 [LL3]: Ningbo – Shanghai – Hong Kong – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Kelang – Piraeus – Antwerp – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Felixstowe – Zeebrugge – Piraeus – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Hong Kong – Ningbo

• Loop 4 [LL4]: Xingang – Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Algeciras – Southampton – Dunkirk – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Southampton – Le Havre – Khor Fakkan – Port Kelang – Xiamen – Xingang

• Loop 5 [LL5]: Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Cai Mep – Singapore – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Le Havre – Malta – Jeddah – Nansha – Qingdao

• Loop 6 [LL6]: Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Shanghai – Taipei – Yantian – Colombo – Rotterdam – Felixstowe – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Colombo – Kaohsiung

5 Asia – Mediterranean Services:

• Asia-West Mediterranean 1 [WM1]: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – Yantian – Singapore – Piraeus – La Spezia – Genoa – Fos – Valencia – Piraeus – Jeddah – Colombo – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao

• Asia-West Mediterranean 2 [WM2]: Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha -Yantian -Singapore – Malta – Barcelona – Valencia – Fos – Genoa – Malta – Beirut – Jeddah – Jebel Ali – Port Kelang – Xiamen – Qingdao

• Asia-Adriatic Sea [AAS]: Shanghai – Ningbo – Pusan – Shekou – Singapore – Port Said East – Malta – Koper – Trieste – Rijeka – Venice – Koper – Malta – Damietta – Jeddah – Port Kelang – Shekou – Shanghai

• Asia-East Mediterranean and Black Sea [EM1]: Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Port Said West – Beirut – Piraeus – Istanbul Evyap (Izmit) – Istanbul Ambarli (Avcilar) – Constanza – Odessa – Istanbul Ambarli (Avcilar) – Mersin-Port Said West – Jeddah – Port Kelang – Pusan

• Asia-East Mediterranean [EM2]: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Taipei – Yantian – Shekou – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Ashdod – Haifa – Alexandria – Piraeus – Jeddah – Tanjung Pelepas – Shekou – Kaohsiung – Qingdao

5 Asia – Middle East Services:

• Asia – Middle East 1 [ME1]: Xingang – Dalian – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Khor Al Fakkan – Jebel Ali – Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – Shekou – Xingang

• Asia – Middle East 2 [ME2]: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Hammad – Dammam – Jubail – Singapore – Qingdao

• Asia – Middle East 3 [ME3] Lianyungang – Qingdao – Ningbo – Hong Kong – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Bahrain – Dammam – Abu Ahabi – Port Kelang – Nansha – Lianyungang

• Asia – Middle East 4 [ME4]: Shanghai – Ningbo – Teipei – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Bandar Abbas – Port Kelang – Hong Kong – Shanghai

• Asia – Middle East 5 [ME5]: Shanghai – Ningbo -Nansha – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Abu Dhabi – Dammam – Singapore – Cai Mep – Hong Kong – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai

2 Asia – Red Sea Services:

• Asia – Red Sea 1 [RS1]: Xingang – Qingdao – Pusan – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Kelang – Singapore – Shanghai – Ningbo – Xingang

• Asia – Red Sea 2 [RS2]: Shanghai – Ningbo – Taipei – Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Colombo** – Djibouti – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Djibouti – Shanghai

** Colombo trial call 1 cycle

The OCEAN Alliance members are: CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Evergreen Line, and OOCL.

"Orient Overseas Container Line" and "OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited ("OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company (0316) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with more than 330 offices in 70 countries.

