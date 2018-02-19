OOCL Announces IMEX Service (WM3) For ASIA – EUROPE Trade

OOCL will be extending our Mediterranean service network to the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent by introducing our new Middle East / Pakistan / India – West Mediterranean Service (WM3) to be launched on 7th March’2018.

The WM3 provides direct linkage between India, Italy, Spain, France and Egypt, offering more competitive and reliable service . It also provides the fastest transit time to the West Mediterranean, particularly to the Italian market.

WM3 Port Rotation: Mundra – Nhava Sheva – SUEZ – Malta – La Spezia – Genova – Barcelona – Valencia – Tangier – Fos – Genova

Westbound effective voyage: NINGBO EXPRESS, Voyage 809W : ETA Mundra on 7th March / ETA Nhava sheva on 9th March

Source: OOCL