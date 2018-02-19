Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / OOCL Announces IMEX Service (WM3) For ASIA – EUROPE Trade

OOCL Announces IMEX Service (WM3) For ASIA – EUROPE Trade

in International Shipping News 19/02/2018

OOCL will be extending our Mediterranean service network to the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent by introducing our new Middle East / Pakistan / India – West Mediterranean Service (WM3) to be launched on 7th March’2018.

The WM3 provides direct linkage between India, Italy, Spain, France and Egypt, offering more competitive and reliable service . It also provides the fastest transit time to the West Mediterranean, particularly to the Italian market.

WM3 Port Rotation: Mundra – Nhava Sheva – SUEZ – Malta – La Spezia – Genova – Barcelona – Valencia – Tangier – Fos – Genova

Westbound effective voyage: NINGBO EXPRESS, Voyage 809W : ETA Mundra on 7th March / ETA Nhava sheva on 9th March
Source: OOCL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software