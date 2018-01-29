OOIL Reports Lower Fourth Quarter Volumes

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the “Company”) has adopted a policy of announcing unaudited operational updates for Orient Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) on a quarterly basis. This announcement sets out the unaudited operational update for OOCL for the fourth quarter of 2017 (ended 31st December 2017). The comparative figures for the fourth quarter of 2016 (ended 31st December 2016) are also disclosed in this announcement.

For the fourth quarter of 2017 (ended 31st December 2017), total volumes were 3.3% down from the same period last year. Total revenues increased by 6.0% to US Dollars 1,380.5 million. Loadable capacity increased by 1.0%. The overall load factor was 3.7% lower than the same period in 2016. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 9.6% compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

For the full year of 2017 (ended 31st December 2017), total volumes increased by 3.6% over the same period last year and total revenues recorded a 15.4% growth. Loadable capacity increased by 5.1%. The overall load factor was 1.2% lower than the same period in 2016.

Overall average revenue per teu increased by 11.4% compared to the same period last year.

Source: Orient Overseas (International) Limited