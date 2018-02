OPEC-Russia oil output cut deal could last until first half of 2019: Gazprom Neft

Russia’s Gazprom Neft said on Thursday that cooperation with OPEC producers on curbing oil output could last until the first half of 2019.

Sergey Vakulenko, head of strategic planning, said that the company was basing its planning on that assumption.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jason Neely)